PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 3

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** British Columbia's 15 percent tax on foreign home buyers
violates Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms and
"perpetuates prejudice and stereotyping on the basis of national
origin," says the plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit, which still must be certified, was first filed in
September by Jing Li, a Chinese citizen who moved to Canada in
2013. tgam.ca/2mlmNJV
** The Alberta government is going on the offensive to
defend newly approved pipelines, vowing to intervene to stop any
legal action aimed at slowing down the expansion of the Trans
Mountain pipeline. tgam.ca/2lB4Qmb
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting
recommendations from British Columbia's top health officials to
widen the scope of his government's decriminalization agenda
beyond marijuana to help stem the country's growing opioid
crisis. tgam.ca/2llouqU
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government needs to create a special force to
patrol the vast frontier between Canada and the United States
because the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is stretched too thin,
says the head of the union representing the nation's border
officers. bit.ly/2mk6ZHp
** Greenpeace, after repeated attacks against Montreal-based
forest products company Resolute Forest Products for
"destroying" Canada's boreal forests, now says that it was
merely stating an opinion about the logging activity, not a
fact. bit.ly/2mNh4dn
** Medical marijuana producer CanniMed Therapeutics
said on Thursday it has signed a letter of intent with
PharmaChoice, a member-owned cooperative, that gives CanniMed
exclusive distribution privileges at PharmaChoice stores in
exchange for CanniMed's provision of training. bit.ly/2lGHnAS
