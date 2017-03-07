PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Veteran railroader and cost-cutter Hunter Harrison is
taking charge at CSX Corp. The Florida-based railway
said Monday night Harrison is the company's new chief executive
officer, effective immediately. tgam.ca/2mRff2b
** Top North American energy executives made a plea for
continued North American free trade at a high-profile conference
where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a keynote
speech later this week. tgam.ca/2mhoaIG
** The Liberal Party is claiming full discretion to wade
into local races and decide who can run for its nominations even
as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly insists the process is
open and in the hands of local members, internal documents show.
tgam.ca/2n0GKmR
NATIONAL POST
** Star Wars merchandise continued to dominate Canada's toy
industry in 2016. Annual sales of toys in Canada topped C$2
billion ($1.49 billion), up 6 percent from 2015 toy sales of
$1.9 billion, according to a recent report by market research
firm NPD Group. bit.ly/2mwOZJn
** Canada has been flagged by a global banking body for
"vulnerabilities" tied to credit, property prices, and the
prospect of rising interest rates. The Bank for International
Settlements said Canada is among the jurisdictions showing early
warning indicators for financial crises and domestic banking
risks. bit.ly/2mwWEYF
** The clock is ticking for Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce to decide whether to sweeten its offer to
acquire PrivateBancorp Inc, as the Chicago-based bank
announced the deal will go to a vote before its shareholders in
May. bit.ly/2lRTZnZ
($1 = 1.3397 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)