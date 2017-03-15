PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 15

March 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Mortgage lender Home Capital Group says several of its current and former executives have been served with enforcement notices from the Ontario Securities Commission over the company's disclosure of its investigation into fraudulent mortgage documents. tgam.ca/2nmsdFo

** Workers at a Lear Corp automotive seat-making plant in Whitby, Ontario, are battling to save their jobs amid demands by the company that hourly labour costs be reduced by 40 percent. tgam.ca/2nmynp8

** President Donald Trump's nominee for United States Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, is vowing to end the long-running softwood-lumber dispute with Canada – whether by cutting a deal or fighting it out in trade court – and take Ottawa to task for not cracking down on counterfeit goods destined for the United States. tgam.ca/2nmyUqZ

** Minutes after Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus told the world Tuesday that it was "undertaking a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives," it was reported that Toronto-based Hudson's Bay Co is in talks to buy the struggling chain. bit.ly/2nmKKBh

** After inking a deal to send 1.5 billion cubic feet per day more Western Canadian natural gas to Toronto, domestic companies are now considering sending another 500 million cubic feet per day to Chicago as Canadian liquefied natural gas projects are stalled. bit.ly/2nmL0QK

** Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc's credit rating is currently under review, following a major oilsands deal last week that will alter the company's shipping commitments on a major pipeline artery in northern Alberta. bit.ly/2nmO7Iq