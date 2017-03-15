PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 15

March 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Mortgage lender Home Capital Group says several
of its current and former executives have been served with
enforcement notices from the Ontario Securities Commission over
the company's disclosure of its investigation into fraudulent
mortgage documents. tgam.ca/2nmsdFo
** Workers at a Lear Corp automotive seat-making
plant in Whitby, Ontario, are battling to save their jobs amid
demands by the company that hourly labour costs be reduced by 40
percent. tgam.ca/2nmynp8
** President Donald Trump's nominee for United States Trade
Representative, Robert Lighthizer, is vowing to end the
long-running softwood-lumber dispute with Canada – whether by
cutting a deal or fighting it out in trade court – and take
Ottawa to task for not cracking down on counterfeit goods
destined for the United States. tgam.ca/2nmyUqZ
NATIONAL POST
** Minutes after Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus
told the world Tuesday that it was "undertaking a process to
explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives," it was
reported that Toronto-based Hudson's Bay Co is in talks
to buy the struggling chain. bit.ly/2nmKKBh
** After inking a deal to send 1.5 billion cubic feet per
day more Western Canadian natural gas to Toronto, domestic
companies are now considering sending another 500 million cubic
feet per day to Chicago as Canadian liquefied natural gas
projects are stalled. bit.ly/2nmL0QK
** Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc's credit rating
is currently under review, following a major oilsands deal last
week that will alter the company's shipping commitments on a
major pipeline artery in northern Alberta. bit.ly/2nmO7Iq
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)