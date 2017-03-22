PRESS DIGEST-Canada- March 22

March 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Canada is evaluating
intelligence passed on by the United States to determine if it
should require passengers traveling from some Middle Eastern
countries to pack all large electronic devices other than mobile
cellphones in their checked baggage. tgam.ca/2mTrrMa
** Crown lawyers have mysteriously walked away from charges
against 35 alleged associates of the Montreal Mafia. The
development is a new setback for a once-promising prosecution,
but allows federal authorities to sidestep questions about
police surveillance gear. tgam.ca/2mPbcPs
** Canadian investors are losing access to a pioneer of
emerging markets investing, as Mark Mobius hands off control of
Franklin Templeton's suite of funds. tgam.ca/2nJ1mnd
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Solar Inc's president says U.S.
President Donald Trump's pro-coal and pro-fossil fuel policies
have not affected sales of its solar cells, though panel prices
and its own share price have fallen. bit.ly/2o3X9GJ
** BCE Inc paid Chief Executive George Cope
slightly less last year than it has in the past after the
telecom giant's financial performance fell below internal
targets, according to company documents. bit.ly/2nmlURs
