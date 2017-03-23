PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 23

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau has put off tax hikes on wealthier Canadians, delivering a budget Wednesday that promises new money for job training, child care and social housing but offers no plan to improve the country's debt outlook. tgam.ca/2neJZJk
** The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has made Canada a prospective member, welcoming Ottawa into an institution that marks one of China's leading efforts to take a place of global leadership. tgam.ca/2nqU6LQ
** Mounting troubles at U.S. parent Sears Holdings Corp raise questions about the fate of Sears Canada Inc , which has also suffered from declining financial results. tgam.ca/2n8nNij
NATIONAL POST
** Vancouver-based streaming company Silver Wheaton Corp is proposing a name change to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp as it seeks a brand that better reflects the increasingly large contribution gold is making to its bottom line. bit.ly/2nUIRsF
** Trican Well Service Ltd said it would issue new shares to buy fracking competitor Canyon Services Group Inc for C$637 million ($478 million) Wednesday even though both companies have oilfield service equipment sitting idle. bit.ly/2mTNwJF
** Restaurant chain Freshii Inc posted strong sales at locations open for more than a year in its first quarter as a public company as it pursues an aggressive global expansion plan. bit.ly/2o7T30q ($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S