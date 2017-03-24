PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 24

March 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has convened a meeting of
senior auto sector executives to make sure the government and
the industry are on the same page amid the looming renegotiation
of the North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2myNz2v
** China's new envoy says Beijing is seeking unfettered
access for Chinese state-owned firms to all key sectors of the
Canadian economy during free-trade talks now under way with
Ottawa - including an end to restrictions barring these
enterprises from investing in the oil sands. tgam.ca/2myOU9h
** Ottawa's plan to end tax allowances for oil firms seeking
to drill new wells is riling the energy sector - especially
small and medium-sized producers who have already been hit hard
by the oil-price drop and increasing competition from the United
States. tgam.ca/2mys81b
NATIONAL POST
** The U.S. State Department is expected to approve
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline as early as
Friday, eliminating a crucial hurdle for the project after years
of political wrangling. bit.ly/2myFBGC
** Investors at two of Canada's biggest banks, Royal Bank of
Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, will vote soon
on whether shareholders with smaller holdings should have a
bigger voice when choosing directors for the board — a move that
investor advocates say would, if successful, be a big step
towards "shareholder democracy". bit.ly/2myA9Ud
** The government of Canada will play the role of venture
capitalist and booster to clean technology companies with
billions of dollars in funding and outright share purchases
budgeted over the next several years. bit.ly/2myBudk
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)