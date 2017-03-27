版本:
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The British Columbia Liberal government has received more than 1,000 applications from first-time home buyers who have been lured by new incentives under a program designed to improve housing affordability. tgam.ca/2mHntKM

** British Columbia's Auditor-General plans to meet with the minister in charge of government advertising soon to figure out why the budget for such taxpayer-funded publicity often swings wildly from year to year and appears to spike in years before voters head to the polls. tgam.ca/2mHD6Sb

** Armed with a budget promising billions of dollars in climate change-related spending, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna heads to New York on Monday as part of her effort to attract investment to finance the country's shift to a low-carbon economy. tgam.ca/2mHlXYK

NATIONAL POST

** The fight to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline will move from Washington D.C. to Nebraska after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the controversial and long-delayed project on Friday. bit.ly/2mHzJLc

** BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen had "mixed emotions" over the deal to transfer employees to Ford Motor Co of Canada, according to new documents filed in a C$20 million ($15 million) class action lawsuit on behalf of 300 employees of the smartphone-turned-software company. bit.ly/2mHskeY

** Canadians shouldn't assume that the lack of major tax hikes in Budget 2017 means no big changes are coming, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Friday. bit.ly/2mHAjbP ($1 = 1.3345 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sai Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru)
