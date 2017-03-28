PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc it had terminated the employment of its CEO and appointed a temporary replacement. Martin Reid, who had been with Home Capital for a decade, will leave immediately and no longer serve on any of boards of directors of the firm or its subsidiaries. tgam.ca/2mLTwZN

** Hong Kong-based O-Net Communications announced that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet had given it the green light to acquire ITF Technologies, a leader in fibre-laser technology. tgam.ca/2mLRaKH

** At least two of Canada's largest banks, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank, audited their own sales practices last year, taking extra measures after a damaging sales scandal engulfed U.S.-based Wells Fargo & Co . tgam.ca/2mLQpRR

** Savanna Energy Services Corp's shares fell on Monday after investors holding more than half the company's stock tendered to Total Energy Services Inc's C$225 million ($167.96 million) hostile offer, all but sealing a takeover battle for the oil-field services provider. tgam.ca/2mLDbod

NATIONAL POST

** Publicly traded medical marijuana companies got a bounce Monday after news reports provided clarity on the federal government's plan for marijuana, suggesting it will be legal for pot smokers in time to celebrate Canada Day next year. bit.ly/2mLAJxD

** With only a few months left at the helm of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, chairman Jean-Pierre Blais lamented the absence of indigenous commissioners at the regulator as it kicked off a public hearing for aboriginal radio stations on Monday. bit.ly/2mLDzCP ($1 = 1.3396 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)