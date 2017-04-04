PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A judge has cleared the way for random testing of most Toronto Transit Commission employees, accepting evidence that "there is a demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC which is currently hard to detect and verify." tgam.ca/2oE23LT

** Canada remains far from formally discussing an extradition treaty with China, the new ambassador to Beijing says. tgam.ca/2oE7xpG

NATIONAL POST

** As Rogers Communications Inc prepares to welcome a new CEO in July, changes are afoot in the top echelons with two senior executives' departures announced within two months. bit.ly/2oE1a5G

** Opposition members were just settling in for the fifth day of their filibuster when they discovered that the committee examining the Liberal government's suggested changes to the standing orders had been suspended. bit.ly/2oE2l5b

** Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin Group Inc confirmed on Monday that it is currently in talks with WS Atkins PLC in a deal valued at roughly C$3.5 billion ($2.61 billion). bit.ly/2oE2BRH

($1 = C$1.34) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)