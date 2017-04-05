PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 5

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal governments in Ottawa and Quebec City appear to be trying to close the door on the pay hike controversy at Bombardier Inc, saying the plane maker took appropriate action in wake of the uproar. tgam.ca/2nDkEFU
** As the International Criminal Court struggles to quell a mutiny by its African members, the Canadian government has begun a quiet backroom effort to find a compromise with South Africa, the court's most powerful African opponent. tgam.ca/2nDjdqX
NATIONAL POST
** The heads of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia defended their organizations' sales practices to shareholders on Tuesday, with the latter's chief executive calling allegations of aggressive tactics at some banks "largely unsubstantiated." bit.ly/2nDbE3F
** Realtors in Vancouver, Canada's most expensive city for housing, predict prices will continue to rise amid a shortage of listings they maintain is stifling the market. bit.ly/2nDmdE2 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.