PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 11

April 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc confirmed that it will make two
changes to its executive compensation package for 2016 in line
with requests made over the past week by its senior leadership.
tgam.ca/2p0v07z
** A fund founded by Adam Waterous, the former Bank of Nova
Scotia investment banker, has acquired two-thirds of
Northern Blizzard Resources Inc for C$244 million ($183
million), putting more Canadian oil assets back in domestic
hands. tgam.ca/2p0uZQW
** The federal government will table a bill to legalize
recreational marijuana on Thursday that is expected to tightly
control the ability of producers to market their products to the
public, federal sources said. tgam.ca/2p0w4Zc
NATIONAL POST
** Overseas media were abuzz Monday with reports that
Scotland would be home to the first standalone Tim Hortons
location in the UK. bit.ly/2p0HvA8
** Canadian miner Gran Colombia Gold Corp has filed
a $700 million lawsuit against Colombia under the
Colombian-Canadian free trade agreement after the government
ordered the company to cease operations at the El Burro site in
Marmato until it has further consulted with local residents. bit.ly/2p0vISm
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp announced
Monday that housing starts reached their highest level since
September 2007, a development the Crown corporation said was a
response to market demands. bit.ly/2p0wMp8
($1 = C$1.33)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)