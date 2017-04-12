版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 12

April 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A landmark deal between TransCanada Corp and Western Canadian natural gas companies for discounted, long-distance pipeline transport comes "just in time" to help stave off some competition from increasing U.S. production, says one of the key backers of the agreement. tgam.ca/2p4Zs0j

** British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark has launched the 41st general election in British Columbia, laying out a simple campaign theme that she is counting on voters to favour on May 9 – that only her party will keep the province's economy strong and job opportunities growing. tgam.ca/2p4TcWw

** Canadian oil producers are confident in Alberta's oil sands projects as a long-term play, betting that consolidation and a homegrown focus will drive down operating costs and make the industry more competitive as foreign players retreat. tgam.ca/2p4HhI1

NATIONAL POST

** Cenovus Energy Inc CEO Brian Ferguson says the company is encouraged by the interest in its asset divestiture plan to fund part of the mega C$17.7 billion ($13.29 billion)deal to buy ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets, which should help improve investor sentiment around the acquisition. bit.ly/2p4YRf4

** Pembina Pipeline Corp plans to build a propane export terminal in Prince Rupert, British Columbia where major liquefied natural gas export projects have stalled in recent years. bit.ly/2p4HIlD

** Canadian oilsands producers worried about international capital fleeing to the U.S. should take heart from the long-term attractiveness of the reserves, according to a senior think-tank advisor. bit.ly/2p4Ti0t ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
