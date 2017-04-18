版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 18

April 18 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Seeking to tame a roaring housing market in greater Toronto, the Ontario government is considering a speculation tax on home purchases by non-residents. tgam.ca/2ojF87K

** A group of judges publicly complained that Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) officials and their Department of Justice counsel have not included enough information in their warrant applications. tgam.ca/2ojACpP

NATIONAL POST

** Gibraltar Growth Corp has announced that it will acquire Montreal-based LXR Produits de Luxe International. bit.ly/2ojnlxP

** Royal LePage joined the chorus of those repeating that Ottawa and its provincial counterparts should tread cautiously before considering everything from rent control to a tax on foreign investors. bit.ly/2ojnUHX

(Compiled by Gaurika juneja in Bengaluru)
