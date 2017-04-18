PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 18

April 18 The following are the top stories from
select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Seeking to tame a roaring housing market in greater
Toronto, the Ontario government is considering a speculation tax
on home purchases by non-residents. tgam.ca/2ojF87K
** A group of judges publicly complained that Canadian
Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) officials and their
Department of Justice counsel have not included enough
information in their warrant applications. tgam.ca/2ojACpP
NATIONAL POST
** Gibraltar Growth Corp has announced that it
will acquire Montreal-based LXR Produits de Luxe International.
bit.ly/2ojnlxP
** Royal LePage joined the chorus of those repeating that
Ottawa and its provincial counterparts should tread cautiously
before considering everything from rent control to a tax on
foreign investors. bit.ly/2ojnUHX
(Compiled by Gaurika juneja in Bengaluru)