PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 18

April 18 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Seeking to tame a roaring housing market in greater Toronto, the Ontario government is considering a speculation tax on home purchases by non-residents. tgam.ca/2ojF87K

** A group of judges publicly complained that Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) officials and their Department of Justice counsel have not included enough information in their warrant applications. tgam.ca/2ojACpP

NATIONAL POST

** Gibraltar Growth Corp has announced that it will acquire Montreal-based LXR Produits de Luxe International. bit.ly/2ojnlxP

** Royal LePage joined the chorus of those repeating that Ottawa and its provincial counterparts should tread cautiously before considering everything from rent control to a tax on foreign investors. bit.ly/2ojnUHX

