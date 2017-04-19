版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19

April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Parkland Fuel Corp is buying Chevron Corp's Canadian oil refining and marketing business for nearly C$1.5-billion. tgam.ca/2oro9Qf

** A NAFTA review panel has unanimously ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reconsider its costly duties against Canadian mills that produce glossy paper. tgam.ca/2orlKFm

NATIONAL POST

** The Bank of Canada says Canadians should not be afraid that robots are about to steal their jobs. bit.ly/2oryPya

** An Air Canada Airbus A330 traveling from Montreal to London lost a wheel during take-off on Sunday night and still managed to arrive safely in what one airport worker called a "miracle" landing. bit.ly/2ormTg8

** Greater Toronto Airways plans to launch a new route that will connect the Kitchener-Waterloo-Toronto tech corridor. bit.ly/2orEaFN (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
