PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Parkland Fuel Corp is buying Chevron Corp's
Canadian oil refining and marketing business for nearly
C$1.5-billion. tgam.ca/2oro9Qf
** A NAFTA review panel has unanimously ordered the U.S.
Department of Commerce to reconsider its costly duties against
Canadian mills that produce glossy paper. tgam.ca/2orlKFm
NATIONAL POST
** The Bank of Canada says Canadians should not be afraid
that robots are about to steal their jobs. bit.ly/2oryPya
** An Air Canada Airbus A330 traveling from Montreal
to London lost a wheel during take-off on Sunday night and still
managed to arrive safely in what one airport worker called a
"miracle" landing. bit.ly/2ormTg8
** Greater Toronto Airways plans to launch a new route that
will connect the Kitchener-Waterloo-Toronto tech corridor. bit.ly/2orEaFN
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)