PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 21

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Donald Trump is vowing to target Canada's energy, lumber and dairy sectors in a renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2owQowX
** Real Matters has filled out the underwriting syndicate for its initial public offering, a transaction the mortgage services technology company hopes will raise upwards of C$125-million ($93 million). tgam.ca/2owDf7c
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario government announced 16 new measures including a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers and expanded rent control rules to rein in the housing market in and around its largest city. tgam.ca/2owQowX
** Rogers Communications Inc wouldn't let Telus Corp broadcast its highest-definition sports channels until it was directed to do so by Canada's broadcast umpire just in time for the Blue Jays' home opener last week. bit.ly/2owSGMD
($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022