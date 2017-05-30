PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian National Railway Ltd has reached a
tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters union
representing 3,000 freight train conductors, ahead of a Tuesday
morning strike deadline. tgam.ca/2r5uoh5
** The Conference Board of Canada's quarterly provincial
outlook report predicted that Alberta will emerge from its
two-year recession to retake the mantle of Canada's provincial
leader in economic growth this year, with forecast growth of 3.3
percent. tgam.ca/2qBFOWy
** Emma McLennan, the president of the Ottawa West-Nepean
riding, has repeated her call for party leaders to order a
second nomination vote after what she described as new evidence
surfacing of "voter fraud" at the first vote in early May. tgam.ca/2r6E8rA
NATIONAL POST
** Husky Energy Inc gave the thumbs up on Monday to
the next big project in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore,
showing the era of oil megaprojects is far from over —
particularly where they are still popular. bit.ly/2rfdCKU
** Through a series of small but decisive steps taken over
the past 18 months, Deveron UAS Corp, a drone data
services company that focuses on the agriculture sector, is
slowly taking flight. The latest development in that steady
build came on Monday when Deveron announced that it had been
given the green light by the Minister of Transport to operate
across Canada. bit.ly/2rQ6Aiy
** Royal Bank of Canada's investment arm has
launched a new coaching program for LGBT professionals in the
capital markets industry in the Greater Toronto area, which the
bank says is the first program of its kind in the country. bit.ly/2qv8u8i
