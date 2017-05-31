PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel
Notley declared Tuesday that Ottawa's approval of the Trans
Mountain pipeline expansion will not be derailed by a pact
between the NDP and Green Party in British Columbia, raising the
spectre of high-stakes political and court battles. tgam.ca/2r77KFm
** The Public Sector Pension Investment Board said on
Tuesday that it will take a 40 percent stake in the operating
company that runs Puerto Rico's largest flight hub, Luis Munoz
Marin International Airport in San Juan. tgam.ca/2qFd4fD
** After two years of independent review, the Canadian
government unveiled proposed amendments to the Employment
Standards Act and Labor Relations Act Tuesday, including a rise
in the minimum wage to C$15 an hour by 2019. tgam.ca/2r7TLil
NATIONAL POST
** Granite REIT in response to the claims made by
FrontFour Capital and Sandpiper Group Granite said Tuesday that
a letter was required to help unit holders "see through the
dissidents' disingenuous arguments" and to set the record
straight. bit.ly/2sdiYGM
** On Tuesday the province of Ontario returned to the market
with a 100 million pound ($128.25 million) floating rate
offering. The terms for that offering — it matures on Nov 20,
2020 — were the same as what the province paid for a 400 million
pound offering done earlier this month. bit.ly/2rTDAGE
** Canada's political fundraising rules are getting another
overhaul, as the Liberal government is set to introduce a bill
that will force all parties to follow stricter standards on
transparency in fundraising events. bit.ly/2rSn0aj
($1 = 0.7797 pounds)
