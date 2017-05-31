版本:
中国
2017年 5月 31日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley declared Tuesday that Ottawa's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will not be derailed by a pact between the NDP and Green Party in British Columbia, raising the spectre of high-stakes political and court battles. tgam.ca/2r77KFm

** The Public Sector Pension Investment Board said on Tuesday that it will take a 40 percent stake in the operating company that runs Puerto Rico's largest flight hub, Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan. tgam.ca/2qFd4fD

** After two years of independent review, the Canadian government unveiled proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act and Labor Relations Act Tuesday, including a rise in the minimum wage to C$15 an hour by 2019. tgam.ca/2r7TLil

NATIONAL POST

** Granite REIT in response to the claims made by FrontFour Capital and Sandpiper Group Granite said Tuesday that a letter was required to help unit holders "see through the dissidents' disingenuous arguments" and to set the record straight. bit.ly/2sdiYGM

** On Tuesday the province of Ontario returned to the market with a 100 million pound ($128.25 million) floating rate offering. The terms for that offering — it matures on Nov 20, 2020 — were the same as what the province paid for a 400 million pound offering done earlier this month. bit.ly/2rTDAGE

** Canada's political fundraising rules are getting another overhaul, as the Liberal government is set to introduce a bill that will force all parties to follow stricter standards on transparency in fundraising events. bit.ly/2rSn0aj ($1 = 0.7797 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
