PRESS DIGEST-Canada- June 1

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ottawa government will unveil about C$860 million
($637.37 million) in aid for the softwood-lumber industry on
Thursday in a bid to ease the pain caused by punitive duties
imposed on Canada in a new timber trade dispute with the United
States. tgam.ca/2rI6h9I
** The International Monetary Fund is urging Canada to take
further action in order to address rising household debt levels
and the risks of a sharp correction in the housing market. tgam.ca/2rkYrjE
** Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan suggested in a
speech on Wednesday that Boeing – which has benefited
from billions of dollars of sales to Canada over the decades –
is not behaving like a "trusted partner" of Canada right now. tgam.ca/2qDRAop
NATIONAL POST
** Claudio Polito, a Toronto appraiser and principal owner
of Cross-town Appraisal Ltd, says lenders basing mortgage
decisions on value, as opposed to income and credit history, are
really trying to stay on top of a market that appears to be
changing rapidly. bit.ly/2rnFNrl
** Speaking on a panel at the Electric Vehicle Conference in
Markham on Wednesday, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del
Duca said the most significant challenge in bringing more
electric vehicles to Canada's roads is a lack of supportive
infrastructure. bit.ly/2srcK5z
** Canadian crude oil exports to the U.S. on railway cars
hit an 18 month high in March, in a sign that pipelines are once
again filling up to capacity, according to data from the
National Energy Board. bit.ly/2qJkFtB
($1 = C$1.35)
