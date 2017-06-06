PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government says it is concerned about high cellphone prices and is ordering the telecom regulator to review a recent ruling on roaming that makes it harder for some small wireless companies to provide inexpensive service. (tgam.ca/2rGPD7O)

** The consumer watchdog charged with overseeing Canada's banks is pledging to publish "initial findings" from a review of sales practices by the end of the year. (tgam.ca/2syIaaZ)

NATIONAL POST

** Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said it is more than doubling its precious metals portfolio with the C$1.13 billion acquisition of diamond, gold and silver assets from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group. (bit.ly/2sMRo2o)

** The marijuana sector's first streaming company Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp, which came roaring onto the marijuana scene a month ago, has canceled an C$80 million financing deal with investment banks that also have stakes in the company. (bit.ly/2sc1aPd) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)