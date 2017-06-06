PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal government says it is concerned about high
cellphone prices and is ordering the telecom regulator to review
a recent ruling on roaming that makes it harder for some small
wireless companies to provide inexpensive service. (tgam.ca/2rGPD7O)
** The consumer watchdog charged with overseeing Canada's
banks is pledging to publish "initial findings" from a review of
sales practices by the end of the year. (tgam.ca/2syIaaZ)
NATIONAL POST
** Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said it
is more than doubling its precious metals portfolio with the
C$1.13 billion acquisition of diamond, gold and silver assets
from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group. (bit.ly/2sMRo2o)
** The marijuana sector's first streaming company Cannabis
Wheaton Income Corp, which came roaring onto the
marijuana scene a month ago, has canceled an C$80 million
financing deal with investment banks that also have stakes in
the company. (bit.ly/2sc1aPd)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)