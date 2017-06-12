PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Home Trust Co, the main operating subsidiary of troubled
alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc, is
beefing up its anti-money-laundering controls under orders from
Canada's banking regulator. tgam.ca/2rhM9LR
** Health Minister Jane Philpott said she is "determined to
find ways to make it very clear that we expect the law to be
upheld" and she finds it "disturbing" to see how Canadian
physicians are double-dipping – by billing the public system,
while also charging patients directly for medical services. tgam.ca/2s1QW1i
** Canadian technology companies are greeting a new federal
blueprint for hiring foreign talent with open arms – and
cautious optimism. The government's C$7.8 million, 24-month
pilot program is designed to allow high-growth firms to bring in
international talent within two weeks. tgam.ca/2rhW2t0
NATIONAL POST
** After a series of debates in which the New Democratic
Party leadership candidates agreed on just about everything, the
claws finally came out on Sunday when they were allowed to
question each other directly during their fourth debate in St.
John's, N.L. bit.ly/2riaxNt
