PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 13

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Trudeau government's decision to greenlight a Chinese
takeover of a Canadian high-tech firm that sells
satellite-communication systems to the American military
jeopardizes U.S. national security, a congressional commission
warned on Monday and urged the Pentagon to "immediately review"
its dealings with Vancouver-based Norsat International Inc
. (tgam.ca/2s5QOxJ)
** Canada's longest-serving Supreme Court chief justice,
appointed by prime minister Jean Chretien in 2000, and to the
court by prime minister Brian Mulroney in 1989, announced on
Monday that she will retire, effective Dec. 15, nine months
before she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75. (tgam.ca/2s5KztV)
** On Monday, representatives of charitable groups and
governments gathered at the Rotary convention in Atlanta and
pledged an additional $1.2 billion over three years to fund the
Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Canada pledged $75 million
as world aims to eradicate polio. (tgam.ca/2s5QOxJ)
NATIONAL POST
** The Royal Bank of Canada expects the loonie to
fall to $0.714 from about $0.74 by the end of the year as the
Bank of Canada's interest rate continues to lag behind that of
the U.S. Federal Reserve. (bit.ly/2s5JYbp)
** Jean-Pierre Blais, the chairman of Canada's
telecommunications regulator, says he is not reapplying for the
role, days before his five-year term comes to a close. (bit.ly/2s5EwW2)
