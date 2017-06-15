PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15

June 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Donald Trump has named Kelly Knight Craft,
a top donor and fundraiser, as ambassador to Canada. Craft runs
a business-consulting firm, but she is best known in Republican
circles as a prodigious fundraiser and generous contributor. tgam.ca/2sea1NY
** Home Capital Group Inc has reached agreements to
settle an enforcement case with Ontario's securities regulator
as well as a class action lawsuit launched over allegations of
misleading disclosure. tgam.ca/2sdU7mG
** TransCanada Corp is moving ahead with a C$2
billion ($1.5 billion) expansion to its pipeline system in
Alberta and British Columbia. tgam.ca/2se1QRJ
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian National Railway Co is investing in
technological innovations to improve safety and operations as it
grapples with rapidly disruptive changes in the industry. CN
chief executive Luc Jobin told an investor conference gathered
in Montreal on Wednesday that the company must take advantage of
technological innovations. bit.ly/2sdH4Sb
** Shaw Communications Inc President Jay Mehr
revealed company's big ambitions in the wireless market at the
TD Securities telecom and media forum in Toronto on Wednesday,
stating plans to take the playbook from Quebecor Inc's
regional carrier Videotron Inc. bit.ly/2seiFMt
($1 = 1.3283 Canadian dollars)
