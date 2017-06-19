版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 19

June 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Land and Buildings Investment Management of Stamford has built a stake of almost 4.5 percent in Hudson's Bay Co and is sending a letter to the retailer seeking a restructuring to take it private or redevelop its real estate assets. tgam.ca/2sJPrbi

** Canada could lead a regional effort to address the crisis in Venezuela, according to sources with knowledge of the diplomatic efforts in the South American country. tgam.ca/2sJxYj9

NATIONAL POST

** Senator Fabian Manning and his wife are suing the House of Commons, the public works department and the Canadian government after the senator slipped on a spill in the Centre Block cafeteria. bit.ly/2sJVMDB

** A panel representing environmentalists, oil companies, aboriginal communities and municipalities has managed to achieve consensus on a set of recommendations to the Alberta government on how to ration greenhouse gas emissions from the oilsands. bit.ly/2sJQ7gU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
