PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 20

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government is overhauling the process by which members of the board of directors of CBC/Radio-Canada are selected, in hopes of ending decades of allegations of political interference in the public broadcaster's operations. tgam.ca/2sO3v3w
** Liquor Stores NA Ltd said on Monday that six out of its eight directors would not stand for re-election at the Edmonton-based retailer's annual meeting after a month-long proxy battle. tgam.ca/2sO5VPx
NATIONAL POST
** Tim Hortons franchisees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the iconic Canadian coffee chain's parent companies Restaurant Brands International Inc and TDL Group Corp, claiming damages for breach of contract. bit.ly/2sOmk6x
** The Canadian government has mapped out the specific process for creating a so-called "bail-in" regime for the country's biggest banks aimed at keeping taxpayers off the hook in the unlikely event of a bank failure. bit.ly/2sOfQEU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.