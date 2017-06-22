版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22

June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Struggling Sears Canada Inc plans to file for court protection from its creditors soon with the goal of closing about one-third of its 94 department stores and keeping the rest running, industry sources say. (tgam.ca/2twNzQo)

** Export Development of Canada has committed $72 million in financing for Canadian Solar Inc's participation in Dubai's massive Solar City project. (tgam.ca/2twlTef)

NATIONAL POST

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc said late Wednesday evening it has agreed to indirectly acquire C$400 million of Home Capital Group's common shares on a private placement basis, providing a new C$2 billion line of credit to its subsidiary, Home Trust. (bit.ly/2twW65G)

** AIMCo Realty Investors LP, a unit of AIMCo, launched its initial debt offering in Canada, hoping to raise C$400 million. (bit.ly/2twCgY8) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
