PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 28

June 28 The following are the top stories from
select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Royal Bank of Canada will repay C$21.8 million to
clients who were incorrectly charged investment fees for certain
mutual-fund products and fee-based accounts. (tgam.ca/2tjGB3r)
** Mutual fund dealer Sterling Mutuals Inc has scooped up
Michael Stanley, former CEO of Quadrus Investment Services Ltd,
as its new president. (tgam.ca/2tnUWwm)
** A British Columbia judge has rejected Ottawa's
last-minute attempt to adjourn a landmark lawsuit challenging
the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons, clearing the
way for the trial to begin next week. (tgam.ca/2tjRmmH)
NATIONAL POST
** The United States may have turned up the heat on the
softwood dispute this week by imposing new tariffs on Canadian
lumber products, but sources on both sides suggest the key
players are coming closer together and there is renewed
political will to strike a deal. (bit.ly/2tX6KCO)
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he made the "difficult
but necessary" choice to break his promise on electoral reform
because the other parties refused to compromise and accommodate
the Liberal preference for ranked ballots, and that he's always
felt proportional representation would be bad for Canada. (bit.ly/2t005I8)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)