PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 17

The Globe and Mail

** Bombardier Inc has started building its new Global 7000 luxury jet for initial customers, capitalizing new factory systems to speed up manufacturing as it tries to get the plane certified and into service by the end of 2018. tgam.ca/2twj9fU

** Toronto's LeMine Investment Group has agreed to spend C$5-million on a 120-day study of the merits of a proposed 400-kilometre regional rail network that would connect several small communities outside Ottawa and Gatineau to the downtown core. tgam.ca/2tiErlT

** More than one in two American businesses say the United States is better off because of free trade with Canada, according to a new Nanos survey. tgam.ca/2v9i937

National Post

** Mark Lever is in the middle of a struggle that most news publishers are up against, trying to revive business. Lever believes the way out is by scaling up, calling the Transcontinental acquisition a "calculated risk" that he believes will help the company weather the internet storm. bit.ly/2tiM4Zu