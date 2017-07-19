FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 19
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
分析："家底"都抖出来了 全球央行还能做什么？
分析：“家底”都抖出来了 全球央行还能做什么？
2017年7月19日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 19

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Provincial authorities issued a work permit for a controversial mining project near Williams Lake. The permit authorizes Taseko Mines Ltd to conduct exploration work at the site of the proposed Prosperity Mine, a copper-gold project that has twice failed to obtain necessary federal approvals to proceed. (tgam.ca/2u9sMVo)

** The takeover of Tembec Inc by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has been thrown into doubt as major shareholders of Tembec voice their opposition to the friendly $807 million deal. (tgam.ca/2u7Ahug)

** A wind-turbine-blade factory controlled by German Siemens AG is winding down operations, leaving 340 employees in Tillsonburg, Ontario, without work by early next year. (tgam.ca/2u5twcc)

National Post

** Canada Jetlines Ltd a start-up airline hoping to bring affordable fares to Canadians, has set its sights on launching an ultra-low-cost carrier next summer under the leadership of a new chief executive. (bit.ly/2tpInRN) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

