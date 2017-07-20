FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 20
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 中午11点30分 / 1 天内

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 20

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd plans to start construction on its C$7.4 billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion on time despite unceasing opposition. tgam.ca/2uF8vrm

** Oaktree Capital Management has filed complaints with securities regulators in Ontario and Quebec to address some of its concerns about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's proposed takeover of Tembec Inc, saying there are disturbing questions about the role of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd in the deal. tgam.ca/2vF5Hb3

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau released proposals this week to close loopholes that are increasingly in use by high-income Canadians to lower their tax bills through the use of private corporations. tgam.ca/2tKcpea

National Post

** Ontario-based Hydro One Ltd, has struck a deal to purchase Avista Corp, a regulated electric and gas utilities holding company that has operations in U.S. northeast and Alaska, for C$6.7 billion. bit.ly/2uBXPdt

** According to data from Statistics Canada, from 2008 to 2016 electricity prices in Ontario grew by 71 per cent compared to 34 per cent average growth across Canada. This means Ontario's electricity price increases were more than double the national average. bit.ly/2tKdG58

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below