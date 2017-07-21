FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 21
2017年7月21日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 21

July 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** TransCanada Corp's proposed natural gas pipeline in British Columbia is facing delays after a court ruling that the National Energy Board must examine the issue of whether the project should be under provincial or federal jurisdiction. tgam.ca/2tN8IEV

** Ontario-based Magna International Inc has issued a blunt criticism of the province's new labour legislation, saying the changes threaten future investment and jobs and will make the company less competitive. tgam.ca/2uPtmsY

National Post

** London-based DAZN, an online sports streaming service said it would launch in Canada with exclusive rights to NFL Game Pass and NFL RedZone, which includes live streams of every live football game in the pre-, regular and post-season in 2017. bit.ly/2ugXonG

