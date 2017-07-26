FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 26
2017年7月26日

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Malaysian oil company Petronas has cancelled plans for an C$11.4 billion ($9.12 billion) liquefied natural gas terminal on the British Columbia coast, dealing a major blow to Canada's hopes of becoming a global LNG supplier. tgam.ca/2uAqqgO

** Canadian National Railway Co posted a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit, but warned that the stronger loonie poses a headwind for the rest of the year. Montreal-based company beat analyst expectations in a quarter that saw many freight categories post double-digit gains. tgam.ca/2uAD6UH

** British Columbia Premier John Horgan offered no assurance on Tuesday that his government will issue permits that Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd needs to commence construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in September, despite federal approval for the C$7.4 billion ($5.92 billion) project that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley considers critical to her province's economic well-being. tgam.ca/2uAzfqK

National Post

** Home Capital Group, the Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender, says it has repaid a C$2 billion ($1.60 billion) line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway Inc . bit.ly/2uWnZaQ

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is eyeing tuck-in acquisitions to "turbo charge" its capabilities in artificial intelligence following the closing of its C$3.6 billion ($2.88 billion) deal for WS Atkins, the company's chief executive says.

bit.ly/2uXbFXQ ($1 = 1.2502 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

