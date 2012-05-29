PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government plans to shut down the only public probe into Ottawa's fumbling of the F-35 fighter jet purchase, a controversy that has marred the Conservatives' reputation for fiscal stewardship.

Reports in the business section:

- Six years after being dumped by Alliance Atlantis Communications, film player Patrice Theroux is eyeing a triumphant return as his new company Entertainment One Ltd seeks a takeover of Alliance Films.

- Postmedia Network Inc is cutting deeply across its operations for the second time this month, slashing newsroom jobs at daily newspapers and halting publication of Sunday editions in several markets.

NATIONAL POST

- Riot police moved in during a Quebec City protest and arrested 84 people, including Philippe Lapointe, a negotiator for student group CLASSE.

FINANCIAL POST

- Canadian corporate bonds have plunged amid heightened eurozone fears, and this could translate into falling mortgage rates that will drive up consumer borrowing.

- The Canadian economy must avoid 'shocks' that can derail its recovery, including those from European banks and domestic household debt, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said.