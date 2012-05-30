版本:
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The flame virus is perhaps the most sophisticated piece of malicious software ever designed - a digital surveillance device so complex it ran on sensitive government computer networks for years, undetected.

Reports in the business section:

- Research In Motion warns it will post an operating loss and says it is has hired strategic advisers.

- A federally appointed arbitrator will have the power to craft a compromise at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and impose a contract settlement.

NATIONAL POST

- A wall of rain collapsed onto Montreal in one torrential instant that flooded city streets, closed subway stations and caused power failures.

FINANCIAL POST

- Bombardier head Pierre Beaudoin says he is seriously considering a U.S. listing once some of the company's current projects, including its new CSeries, gain traction.

