PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 8

- NDP leader Thomas Mulcair's complaint that unrestrained development of the Alberta oil sands is hurting other parts of the Canadian economy does not seem to have diminished support for his party.

- Canada is facing a potato shortage, mainly because of poor growing conditions last summer. That has sent wholesale prices for some spuds soaring and forced processors such as Toronto-based McCain Foods Ltd to temporarily close some plants.

- The federal government paid C$1.2 billion in voluntary severance last fiscal year to 91,613 public servants who either remain in their jobs, retired or quit on their own - a perk unheard of to most Canadian taxpayers who are footing the bill.

- An aboriginal group along the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline says Enbridge Inc's claim of widespread support among First Nations is a "sham."