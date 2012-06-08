PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 8

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
June 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- NDP leader Thomas Mulcair's complaint that unrestrained development of the Alberta oil sands is hurting other parts of the Canadian economy does not seem to have diminished support for his party.
Report in the business section:
- Canada is facing a potato shortage, mainly because of poor growing conditions last summer. That has sent wholesale prices for some spuds soaring and forced processors such as Toronto-based McCain Foods Ltd to temporarily close some plants.
NATIONAL POST
- The federal government paid C$1.2 billion in voluntary severance last fiscal year to 91,613 public servants who either remain in their jobs, retired or quit on their own - a perk unheard of to most Canadian taxpayers who are footing the bill.
FINANCIAL POST
- An aboriginal group along the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline says Enbridge Inc's claim of widespread support among First Nations is a "sham."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.