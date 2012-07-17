PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 17

July 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Two people are dead and at least 19 others have been injured in a Scarborough shooting. Bill Blair, Toronto police chief, called the shooting the worst in the city's history.

Report in the business section:

* Foreign money is flooding into Canada like never before, helping to drive the yield on Canada's benchmark 10-year bond to a record low and sending rates plunging across the board.

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian officials were looking into reports on Monday that a young Ontario boxer had been killed by Russian security forces during an anti-terrorism operation in the restive North Caucasus.

FINANCIAL POST

* Foreign demand for Canadian securities, particularly government bonds, continues to climb as investors seek safety from the ongoing stress in global financial markets.