PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* An envelope addressed to Luka Rocco Magnotta, which was
later found to contain a suspicious powder, prompted authorities
to shut down one of Canada's biggest postal centres.
* Harry Winston Diamond Corp is grappling with
rising diamond inventories and falling prices as the slack
global economy prolongs a year-long slump.
NATIONAL POST
* Former Conservative MP Rahim Jaffer sought secret
information about Canadian military satellite technology after
meeting with state-owned Chinese technology companies in China
in 2010, according to a document filed in an Ottawa courthouse
by private investigator Derrick Snowdy.
FINANCIAL POST
* Sizzling hot markets in Toronto and Vancouver have fueled
a lot of debate lately about whether Canada's housing market is
overheated.