PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 26

July 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Canadian Prime Minister's Office is defending a Conservative MP who raised thousands of dollars at a private fundraiser that had deep connections with a company registered to lobby the federal government.

* Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's oil sands goliath is taking a hard look at tens of billions of dollars of planned spending, and threatening to pull back from big projects unless it can wrangle back costs and boost profits.

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian intelligence services appear to have probed financial links between Canada and Chinese companies as scrutiny continues to mount on China's interest in Canada's natural resources sector.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shareholders may have gotten the chief executive they wanted in Hunter Harrison, but it came at a price.

