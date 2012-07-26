PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 26

July 26 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Canadian Prime Minister's Office is defending a
Conservative MP who raised thousands of dollars at a private
fundraiser that had deep connections with a company registered
to lobby the federal government.
* Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's oil sands goliath is
taking a hard look at tens of billions of dollars of planned
spending, and threatening to pull back from big projects unless
it can wrangle back costs and boost profits.
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian intelligence services appear to have probed
financial links between Canada and Chinese companies as scrutiny
continues to mount on China's interest in Canada's natural
resources sector.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shareholders may have
gotten the chief executive they wanted in Hunter Harrison, but
it came at a price.