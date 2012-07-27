PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 27

July 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's premiers are taking the lead on health-care reform without direct leadership from Ottawa, a departure from the way the country's cherished but increasingly expensive system has long been managed.

NATIONAL POST

* At one point last week, Alex Chapman, the mercurial complainant in the case against Manitoba Associate Chief Justice Lori Douglas, abruptly announced that his interview with the Canadian Judicial Council investigator had been secretly taped by a former friend wearing "video glasses," bolted from the witness stand, retrieved the video and demanded it be watched immediately.

FINANCIAL POST

* Jamie Sokalsky hit the reset button for Barrick Gold Corp by slashing the company's long-term production targets and promising to focus on investor returns ahead of boosting output.