PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 30

July 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The strategy of the Parti Québécois, if it wins the upcoming Quebec election, is to stage a series of constitutional and financial battles with Ottawa - and use any defeat to help build its case for sovereignty.

* Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook downwards on seven Canadian financial institutions, citing high housing prices and consumer debt.

S&P cut its ratings on Bank of Nova Scotia, Central 1 Credit Union, Home Capital Group Inc, Laurentian Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada , Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank .

NATIONAL POST

* A former University of Colorado graduate student accused of killing 12 people and wounding 58 others in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area movie theater last week had been under the care of a psychiatrist who was part of a campus threat-assessment team.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian banks have long been reluctant to talk about losses from cyber attacks, but they are increasingly buying insurance to protect against losses from computer breaches.

