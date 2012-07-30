PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 30

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The strategy of the Parti Québécois, if it wins the upcoming Quebec election, is to stage a series of constitutional and financial battles with Ottawa - and use any defeat to help build its case for sovereignty.
* Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook downwards on seven Canadian financial institutions, citing high housing prices and consumer debt.
S&P cut its ratings on Bank of Nova Scotia, Central 1 Credit Union, Home Capital Group Inc, Laurentian Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada , Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank .
NATIONAL POST
* A former University of Colorado graduate student accused of killing 12 people and wounding 58 others in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area movie theater last week had been under the care of a psychiatrist who was part of a campus threat-assessment team.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian banks have long been reluctant to talk about losses from cyber attacks, but they are increasingly buying insurance to protect against losses from computer breaches.
