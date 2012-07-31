PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 31

July 31the globe The following are the top
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* An arbitrator has selected Air Canada's final
offer to forge a new contract for pilots, clearing the way for
management's proposal to launch an international discount
airline.
NATIONAL POST
* A Canadian Forces aboriginal recruiting ad that likened
building a canoe to serving on a warship was nixed after focus
groups found it "offensive to the point of being comical," says
a newly released report.
FINANCIAL POST
* Conrad Black says he sees investment potential in Canadian
newspapers, sparking speculation that the former media baron
wants to re-enter the media industry.