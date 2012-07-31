版本:
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 31

July 31the globe The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* An arbitrator has selected Air Canada's final offer to forge a new contract for pilots, clearing the way for management's proposal to launch an international discount airline.

NATIONAL POST

* A Canadian Forces aboriginal recruiting ad that likened building a canoe to serving on a warship was nixed after focus groups found it "offensive to the point of being comical," says a newly released report.

FINANCIAL POST

* Conrad Black says he sees investment potential in Canadian newspapers, sparking speculation that the former media baron wants to re-enter the media industry.

