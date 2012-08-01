PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Jean Charest is adopting the mantle of economic
nationalism as he gambles on a summer election in the face of
widespread attacks on the Quebec liberal leader's record, after
nine years in office.
Report in the business section:
The chief executive of BCE Inc believes a Canadian
broadcaster will acquire the rights to the next Olympic Games
even though his own company has withdrawn from bidding and no
other broadcasters have come forward.
NATIONAL POST
* Tensions over wealth-sharing between rich and poor
provinces could ultimately "destroy" national unity, former Bank
of Canada governor David Dodge argues in an essay published by a
prominent national think-tank.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's economy slowed to a crawl in May, surprising
analysts who had expected growth to continue after a relatively
strong performance the previous month.