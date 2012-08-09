PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 9

Aug 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* With the Alberta government under fire over a health spending scandal, its chief rival has turned to an age-old opposition tactic -- calling for the minister's resignation.

Official Opposition Leader Danielle Smith on Wednesday called for Premier Alison Redford to turf her Health Minister, Fred Horne, after revelations that lavish expenses were paid to a former health executive, Allaudin Merali.

* Economists are arriving at something of a consensus where Canada's housing market is concerned, projecting a drop in prices of 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the next few years, and notably in Toronto and Vancouver.

And while they're not expecting a U.S.-style meltdown, they are warning about the risks to the real estate market. And going forward, the market will largely stagnate.

Report in the business section:

* South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday it has not considered acquiring Research In Motion Ltd or licensing the embattled BlackBerry phone maker's new mobile operating system.

A lack of support from potential partners such as Samsung could mean more trouble for RIM, which is seeking various options to turn around its embattled business.

* Ottawa will allow Alberta to use its own greenhouse-gas rules - rather than federal regulations being drafted - to corral the soaring carbon emissions of the oil sands, as the Conservative government moves to assure the energy industry that it will not take steps to slow the sector's growth.

Industry and government sources say the federal regulations being drafted will essentially mimic one of the most controversial parts of Alberta's greenhouse-gas regulations, placing limits on the emissions from each barrel of oil, but not on the sector - an approach that would clear the way for the oil sands to double production.

NATIONAL POST

* Undercover government-contracted observers will be taking notes this fall in eight airports across the country to ensure Canadians can get service in both official languages.

The "anonymous agents," as Canada's official languages commissioner calls them, will pose as travelers, going through airport security, perhaps stopping for a coffee at Tim Hortons, then proceeding to Air Canada's waiting lounge.

FINANCIAL POST

* Kinross Gold Corp is looking at a plan to downsize initial production from its troubled Tasiast mine in Mauritania, as it tries to mitigate the impact of major cost pressures on the operation.

New chief executive Paul Rollinson also said the company is implementing a new company-wide cost-reduction initiative as its capital and operating costs continue to escalate.