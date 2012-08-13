PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 13

Aug 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* One in four Canadians earning less than $30,000 annually have delayed or stopped taking prescription drugs because they did not have money to pay for the treatment, a new poll shows.

By contrast, fewer than one in 30 citizens earning more than $60,000 a year has had trouble paying for necessary medication, according to the survey commissioned by the Canadian Medical Association.

* EHealth Inc president and CEO Greg Reed will be paid a bonus of C$81,250 this year, agency spokesman Robert Mitchell confirmed Sunday.

Staff at the agency have turned to the courts to get back the bonuses they were promised but denied.

Report in the business section:

* The federal government is using Alberta's greenhouse-gas emissions target - criticized as too accommodating to industry - as the launching point for a national oil and gas carbon policy, even as the province itself looks to toughen those standards.

Alberta today requires large energy companies to achieve a 12-per-cent reduction in emissions, on a per-barrel "intensity" basis that allows overall emissions to still climb dramatically.

* The table is set for difficult, intense labor talks when the Canadian Auto Workers union sits down across from the three big North American auto makers this week for the opening rounds of new contract negotiations.

NATIONAL POST

* Chinese citizens who gave money to Prince Edward Island's troubled immigration nominee program say they're angry they haven't been refunded, two years after Ottawa rejected their visa applications.

FINANCIAL POST

* The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers plans to mount a legal challenge to oppose Lufthansa Technik being awarded a contract to maintain the engines on Air Canada's narrow body fleet stemming from the bankruptcy of the airline's former maintenance unit, Aveos Fleet Performance Inc., in March.

The machinists' union has thrown its support behind a competing bid from Germany's MTU Aero Engines Holding AG which, unlike Lufthansa, has promised to keep the work in Canada.