PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 15

* Canada should double the number of international students studying here by 2022, a new report commissioned by the federal government says.

The task force responsible for the report, headed by Western University president Amit Chakma, wants Ottawa to boost the number of international students from about 239,130 to 450,000 in 10 years - from kindergarten through Grade 12 and post-secondary institutions - without taking away seats from Canadians.

* In more ways than one, the economic downturn has been Canada's time to shine. Now we can add climbing business investment to a bragging list that already includes a rock star central banker, a stable financial system and a relatively strong employment rebound since the downturn.

Canada is on track to spend more on capital investment per worker than the average in OECD countries in 2012, the best relative performance since collection of this kind of comparative data began in the early 1990s, according to a report released last week by the C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto.

* The future of 20,000 of the best-paying jobs in Canada's battered manufacturing centre is on the line as the Canadian Auto Workers union seeks to reverse concessions that helped keep auto makers afloat during the recession, while the companies insist labor costs must be cut at what they say are the most expensive plants in the world.

* If the past month has been a cooling off period for B.C. and Alberta in the heated dispute over royalties from the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, relations may be turning downright icy.

Alberta Premier Alison Redford was in Clark's backyard Tuesday where she reiterated that she has not and will not be meeting with her B.C. counterpart to discuss any sharing of Alberta royalties from the proposed multibillion-dollar pipeline project.

* The head of the Canadian Auto Workers sent a stern warning to the Detroit Three Tuesday to break with their pattern of seeking more concessions from workers as contract talks between the parties kicked off.