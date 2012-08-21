PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 21

Aug 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The British Columbia government plans to seek an
injunction to stop a Vancouver private clinic from extra billing
patients for services covered by the province's health plan.
Reports in the business section:
* Royal Bank of Canada is raising two of its
mortgage rates by one-fifth of a point each, starting Tuesday.
RBC's posted rate for a three-year, fixed-rate mortgage will go
up 0.2 percentage points to 4.05 percent.
NATIONAL POST
* The issue of student strikes, which had fallen off the
radar during the Quebec election campaign after captivating the
province for months, made a brief return as an election issue
Monday.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian banks will come under increased pressure as
revenues from key businesses such as consumer lending and
capital markets start to decline over coming quarters, Fitch
Ratings warned.