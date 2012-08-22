PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 22

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
Aug 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Four companies have been jointly convicted and fined a total of C$1.1-million ($1.1 million) - one of the highest penalties in 20 years - under Ontario's Environmental Protection Act.
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's National Energy Board, in a letter dated Aug. 17, says TransCanada Corp is not meeting certain safety standards on its Keystone system in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
NATIONAL POST
* Court documents filed by the Commissioner of Canada Elections show the number of complaints about misleading telephone calls in last year's federal election has almost doubled.
FINANCIAL POST
* Royal Dutch Shell plans to spend at least $1- billion a year exploiting China's potentially vast resources of shale gas, the firm's top China executive said, part of an aggressive strategy to expand in the world's biggest energy market.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
