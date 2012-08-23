PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 23

Aug 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has taken a rare swing
at corporate Canada, accusing companies of sitting on huge piles
of "dead money" that should be invested productively or returned
to investors.
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian energy and mining companies listed on U.S.
exchanges will have to start publishing all payments made to
governments around the world under regulations adopted
Wednesday, rules that critics say will undermine the
international competitiveness of North American resource
producers.
NATIONAL POST
* Media tycoon David Black's proposal to build a massive
refinery in Kitimat on the northern British Columbia coast may
be getting the cold shoulder outside the province - but inside
it's stirring some interesting debate.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian banks set to increase dividends as third-quarter
earnings roll in, analysts say. Hiking dividends would also
provide markets with evidence that the banks' mostly positive
outlook on the economy is justified.