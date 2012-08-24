PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 24

Aug 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada is cancelling $130 million in debt owed by Cote
d'Ivoire, erasing an old tab to help the African country dig
itself out from a pile of debt.
Report in the business section:
* Some of the country's largest corporations are striking
back at Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, arguing he is wrong
to assert that domestic companies are hindering economic growth
by socking away cash.
NATIONAL POST
* Some of Ontario's most powerful unions will fight the
province in court if proposed legislation imposing new contracts
on teachers becomes law.
FINANCIAL POST
* Research In Motion Ltd plans to soon begin
commercial talks with Canadian wireless carriers such as BCE Inc
and Rogers Communications Inc after showing
them early versions of the BlackBerry 10 phone this week.