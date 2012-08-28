PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 28

Aug 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The calm of summer was shattered Monday with the reopening of Quebec universities, where some classes were disrupted as protesters disobeyed the back-to-school law. The chaotic scenes came in the final stretch of an election campaign where the student unrest has mostly faded into a non-issue.

* Tropical Storm Isaac bore down on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, packing swirling winds and rain and posing a major test of the region's new flood control systems seven years after Hurricane Katrina sent walls of water crashing across its shoreline.

* The Group of 20 appears poised to dissuade Canada's big banks from getting any bigger. International authorities are moving ahead with plans to draw up special rules for "domestic systematically important banks" - large banks whose failure would cause major harm to a country's economy.

* Cameco Corp is growing its uranium holdings even as other players back away from an industry stuck in a low-price trough for over a year. Saskatoon-based Cameco, already the world's largest publicly traded uranium producer, announced plans to buy the Yeelirrie uranium project in Western Australia for $430-million, adding one of the country's top undeveloped uranium deposits to its portfolio.

NATIONAL POST

* In an astonishing development, lawyer Guy Pratte has resigned from a Canadian Judicial Council hearing examining the conduct of a senior Manitoba judge. The abrupt move comes exactly a week after Pratte, who was the inquiry's so-called "independent counsel," sought to have inquiry decisions overturned by filing for judicial review at the Federal Court of Canada.

* A Liberal senator's wife accused of creating a disturbance on an airplane and uttering threats against her husband was forced to return to court Monday - the couple's wedding anniversary - just moments after being released on bail. Police were called to the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport around 8 p.m. on Thursday, where they took Maygan Sensenberger, 23, into custody.

FINANCIAL POST

* West Fraser Timber Co and Western Forest Products Inc are leading Canadian lumber producers to the biggest combined profit since 2006 as mills run at five-year highs to feed a U.S. housing rebound and near-record Chinese demand.

* Non-union workers across Canada can expect wage increases of 3.2 percent on average next year, according to an annual survey by Mercer. The global business consultancy said Monday that the projected wage increases would match actual increases in base pay reported for 2012. They would also be up slightly from the average of 3 percent in 2011 and 2.9 percent in 2010.