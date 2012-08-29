PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 29

Aug 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Quebec election is down to a two-way fight for
francophone votes between the province's top opposition parties,
leaving Jean Charest's third-place Liberals with little time to
avoid an embarrassing finish.
* Carleton University has rewritten a controversial donor
agreement for its school of political management to make clear
that a wealthy patron does not have the final say on faculty
hiring and curriculum. The new donor agreement comes after
Carleton stonewalled for almost a year to hide the details of
its $15 million deal with Calgary businessman Clayton Riddell.
Reports in the business section:
* Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia
surprised investors with higher-than-expected profits and
dividend increases - a sign that Canadian banks are confident
enough with the economic picture to return more cash to their
shareholders.
* German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG is
betting on strong growth in Canada in coming years, underpinned
by the stability of its resource-focused economy and a pending
free-trade agreement with Europe, Chief Executive Peter Loescher
said in an interview on Tuesday.
NATIONAL POST
* Quebec Liberal leader Jean Charest waded into the French
language laws debate this week, saying he wants to reopen the
French language charter and extend it to federal institutions,
before appearing to backpedal a day later.
* Toronto Police closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner
Expressway, near Kipling Avenue, on Tuesday night to investigate
"remains." This portion of the highway was closed at roughly
7:15 p.m. to investigate "remains of something." But it is
unclear whether it is human or animal, said Staff Sgt Keith
Smith.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian air travellers may soon be able to access
wireless internet after federal regulators signed off on a plan
by Illinois-based Gogo Inc to begin offering the
service north of the 49th parallel.
* BCE Inc's media unit is partnering with Quebec
entertainment icon Cirque de Soleil in a production pact to
develop new content based on the world-renowned troupe's
acrobatic theatrics.